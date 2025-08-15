Kyrgyz and Uzbek citizens to receive pensions without double contributions

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will be able to receive pensions without making double insurance contributions and taking into account the entire insurance period, regardless of the country of residence. This agreement was signed between the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan and the Off-Budget Pension Fund of Uzbekistan. The press service of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The parties have agreed on draft agreements regarding state social insurance and pension provision, as well as an administrative agreement for its implementation. These documents allow for the summing up of insurance periods when assigning pensions, direct payments without deductions for delivery, and elimination of double contributions during business trips and extended work terms.

The Social Fund emphasized that the implementation of these agreements will strengthen bilateral relations and create additional opportunities for social and economic cooperation, including within major infrastructure projects such as China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.