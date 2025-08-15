15:54
USD 87.38
EUR 101.97
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyz and Uzbek citizens to receive pensions without double contributions

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will be able to receive pensions without making double insurance contributions and taking into account the entire insurance period, regardless of the country of residence. This agreement was signed between the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan and the Off-Budget Pension Fund of Uzbekistan. The press service of the Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The parties have agreed on draft agreements regarding state social insurance and pension provision, as well as an administrative agreement for its implementation. These documents allow for the summing up of insurance periods when assigning pensions, direct payments without deductions for delivery, and elimination of double contributions during business trips and extended work terms.

The Social Fund emphasized that the implementation of these agreements will strengthen bilateral relations and create additional opportunities for social and economic cooperation, including within major infrastructure projects such as China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.
link: https://24.kg/english/339794/
views: 102
Print
Related
Otukchu checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border temporarily closed
Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for assigning pensions, benefits to security forces
Construction of small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan to begin in March 2026
Over 1.5 million Uzbek citizens visited Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025
Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discuss water resources management
Uzbekistan becomes leading carpet exporter to Kyrgyzstan
Uzbekistan urged to improve infrastructure of 4 resorts in Issyk-Kul region
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan
State visit of President of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan expected
Kyrgyzstan plans to increase pensions starting October 1
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece
President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion
15 August, Friday
15:48
Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 865,218.7 billion soms since beginning of year Kyrgyzstan's GDP reaches 865,218.7 billion soms since b...
15:41
Scorpion special forces soldier killed during training exercises
15:36
Head of Tatarstan tells Adylbek Kasymaliev about Snow Leopard projects
15:29
Kyrgyz and Uzbek citizens to receive pensions without double contributions
15:17
Russia extends ban on gasoline exports until end of September