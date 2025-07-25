Capsule laid in Naryn for Innovative Creative Initiatives Center

With the support of the state, construction of the Center for Innovative Creative Initiatives has begun in Naryn. The head of the Presidential Affairs Department, Kanybek Tumanbaev, laid a time capsule and launched the construction work.

«Recently, on the instructions of the president, we visited social facilities in Naryn and saw the need to begin renovations. In the near future, it is planned to launch the construction of several facilities. Particular attention will be paid to quality; the buildings will be designed to serve for 100 years,» Kanybek Tumanbaev noted.

He added that Naryn had long been without modern playgrounds and modern bath houses. Also, the renovated resort complex Salkyn-Tor will have all the conditions for the recreation of tourists and guests.

«Soon Naryn will change beyond recognition,» the official emphasized.

The total cost of construction of the center is 467,292 million soms. The building will be four-story with a basement. It will include all the city’s cultural and educational departments, libraries, and offices of the Naryn Regional Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.