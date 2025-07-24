State visit of Mongolian President to Kyrgyzstan concludes

The state visit of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh to Kyrgyzstan, which took place from July 20 to July 23, has officially concluded. The press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reported.

During the visit, the leaders of the two countries held bilateral talks, discussing key areas of cooperation including politics, trade and economy, transport and agriculture. Particular attention was paid to digitalization, the development of cultural and humanitarian ties, and tourism.

Following the negotiations, a number of bilateral documents were signed aimed at strengthening Kyrgyzstan-Mongolia cooperation.

The two presidents also made a joint statement to the media summarizing the results of the bilateral talks.

As part of the cultural program, the presidents attended the International Music Festival Meikin Asia held on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake.

The visit concluded with a tour of Rukh Ordo cultural center in Cholpon-Ata city.