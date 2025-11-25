17:58
Vladimir Putin's visit: Delegation includes Abramovich, Bazhaev, Fradkov

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27. This information was confirmed by Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, TASS reports.

According to him, the program will begin this evening. President Sadyr Japarov will welcome Vladimir Putin at the plane. The two heads of state will jointly lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame in Victory Square, after which they will continue their informal discussions at Ala-Archa state residence.

The official part of the visit will take place on November 26 at Yntymak Ordo Palace. There, a welcoming ceremony and Russia-Kyrgyzstan talks in narrow and expanded formats will take place. The leaders will discuss key issues in politics, trade and economy, energy, humanitarian affairs, and other areas. Yuri Ushakov noted that members of both delegations will present reports on specific areas: trade, energy, education, healthcare, and migration.

The following people will arrive in Bishkek with Vladimir Putin:

  • Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk;
  • Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev;
  • Ministers of Sports — Mikhail Degtyarev, Health — Mikhail Murashko, Transport — Andrei Nikitin, Economic Development — Maxim Reshetnikov, Science — Valery Falkov, Energy — Sergei Tsivilev;
  • Representatives of the Presidential Executive Office: Yuri Ushakov, Dmitry Peskov, and Maxim Oreshkin;
  • Rospotrebnadzor Head Anna Popova;
  • Central Bank Chairperson Elvira Nabiullina;
  • Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev;
  • Deputy Head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Mikhail Babich;
  • Business representatives — Roman Abramovich, Musa Bazhaev, Pyotr Fradkov, and others.

Following the talks, the presidents will sign a joint statement on deepening their allied and strategic relations, as well as a package of intergovernmental and commercial agreements in the areas of education, economy, healthcare, migration, and sanitary and epidemiological security. They will then deliver statements. The state visit program will conclude with an official reception.

A session of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held in Bishkek on November 27.
