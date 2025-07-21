Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed

As part of the state visit of the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to the Kyrgyz Republic, a number of bilateral documents aimed at increasing Kyrgyzstan-Mongolia joint cooperation were signed today, July 21.

Thus, a Joint Declaration on the establishment of a comprehensive partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and Mongolia was signed.

In addition, the following documents were signed:

1. Treaty on extradition between the Kyrgyz Republic and Mongolia.

2. Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Mongolia on mutual recognition and exchange of national driver’s licenses.

3. Cooperation program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia for 2026-2027.

4. Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia in the field of wool processing.

5. Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the Field of Culture between the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth of Mongolia.

6. Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Communications of Mongolia.

7. Memorandum of Cooperation between the National Institute for Strategic Initiatives and the National Institute for Security Studies of Mongolia.

8. Memorandum of Cooperation between the Kyrgyz National University named after Zhusup Balasagyn and the Mongolian State University.

9. Memorandum of Cooperation between the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Naryn region and the Administration of Darkhan-Uul Aimag of Mongolia.

10. Memorandum of Understanding between the Kyrgyz National News Agency Kabar and the Mongolian National News Agency Montsame.

11. Agreement on Scientific Cooperation between the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Academy of Sciences of Mongolia.

12. Agreement on Cooperation between the B. Dzhamgerchinov Institute of History, Archaeology and Ethnology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Institute of Archaeology of the Mongolian Academy of Sciences.

13. Memorandum of Understanding between the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Corporation of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Mongolian National Television.