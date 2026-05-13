More than 500 tick bite cases registered in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2026

As of May 11, 2026, a total of 554 tick bite cases have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance informed 24.kg news agency.

According to specialists, the figure is twice as high as during the same period in 2025, when 273 cases were recorded.

Three cases of tick-borne encephalitis have been confirmed.

By region, the highest number of cases was registered in Chui region with 216 cases and Issyk-Kul region with 165 cases. Talas region recorded 22 cases, Jalal-Abad region — 6, Naryn region — 16, while Osh city and Osh region together reported 7 cases.

The largest number of tick bite reports was registered during the May holidays, totaling 173 cases.

Most cases were recorded in Bishkek, mainly due to residents arriving from other regions. The capital registered 81 cases.

It is noted that this year Ala-Archa Gorge has seen significantly fewer tick bite cases compared to the same period in 2025. Specifically, only two cases were registered in the gorge from May 1 to May 11. The decrease is attributed to pest control treatment of the area and intensified public awareness campaigns among visitors.

When citizens seek medical assistance for tick bites, specialists identify the tick species. If the tick is found to carry an infection, emergency immunoglobulin prophylaxis is administered. So far, 87 people have received immunoglobulin treatment.

The first peak of tick activity usually occurs from late April to early May, while the second peak is expected in August and September. However, activity levels largely depend on weather conditions.

The department reminds about the importance of taking precautionary measures when visiting areas endemic for tick-borne viral encephalitis, including:

summer cottages and household plots;

forests and forest park areas;

city parks and recreation zones.

A tick bite can lead to several dangerous diseases, the most serious of which is tick-borne viral encephalitis. The disease affects the central nervous system and may cause severe consequences ranging from long-term disability to death.