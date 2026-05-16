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Kyrgyzstan reaches agreement with Benelux countries on migrant readmission

President Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the Benelux countries on the readmission of persons who entered or resided without authorization.

The document concerns Kyrgyzstan’s cooperation with Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg on the return of citizens and persons who have violated migration rules.

The agreement was signed on June 18, 2025, in Brussels. The law was adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on April 22, 2026.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify the Benelux General Secretariat of Kyrgyzstan’s completion of all domestic procedures required for the agreement to enter into force.

The law will enter into force in nine days.
link: https://24.kg/english/374100/
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