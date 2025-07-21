17:09
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia sum up 30 years of bilateral relations

Talks between the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Japarov, and the Head of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, took place today, July 21, as part of his state visit to the country.

The parties discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation, including politics, trade and economy, transport, and agriculture. Particular attention was paid to issues of digitalization, the development of cultural and humanitarian ties, and tourism.

In his speech, Sadyr Japarov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia are states historically linked by ties of friendship, the roots of which go back to ancient times.

«We are united by thousand-year-old nomadic traditions, spiritual values and a caring attitude towards nature.

We are the descendants of peoples, great nomadic civilizations, who have created their rich cultural heritage for centuries, spreading it far beyond our region. We recognize each other in the yurt, felt, epic and nomadic way of life,» he said.

The head of state noted that this cultural closeness creates a special atmosphere of trust in countries interstate relations.

«Today, it is on this reliable basis that our modern dialogue is built — open, equal and based on mutual respect and trust. Comprehensive cooperation with Mongolia is one of the priority areas of development of the foreign policy of the Kyrgyz Republic,» he noted and expressed confidence that this visit will give a powerful impetus to further strengthening the political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties and developing cultural and humanitarian partnership.

Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, noted that this visit provides a good opportunity to summarize the 30-year path of bilateral relations together with the President of Kyrgyzstan, assess the implementation of the agreements reached, and also determine priority areas and prospects for cooperation filled with specific economic content.

«For Mongolia, the Kyrgyz Republic is an important partner in Central Asia and a kind of bridge connecting the region. We strive to develop mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas, especially in the trade and economic sphere,» he said.

The leader of Mongolia emphasized that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, the partnership between them and Kyrgyzstan has been steadily developing both at the regional and international levels.

He also expressed satisfaction with the fact that, thanks to joint efforts, political dialogue has intensified in recent years, and economic cooperation has acquired a dynamic character.

In conclusion, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh expressed confidence that the current state visit will continue the positive dynamics and will be accompanied by the signing of new documents aimed at strengthening the legal framework of bilateral relations, as well as expanding partnership in the fields of agriculture, culture and science.
