16:38
USD 87.45
EUR 101.73
RUB 1.19
English

Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement for construction of Kemin —Balykchy power line

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying the loan and grant agreements with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for the construction of a 500-kilovolt power line between the Kemin substation and the new Balykchy substation.

The document was adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on April 22, 2026.

The agreements between the country, the EBRD, and the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan were signed on December 31, 2025, in Bishkek.

The project envisages the construction of a 500-kilovolt overhead power line between Kemin substation and the new Balykchy substation.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to notify the EBRD of the Kyrgyz Republic’s completion of all domestic procedures required for the agreements to enter into force.

The law will come into force ten days after its official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/374115/
views: 65
Print
Related
Issyk-Kul prepares for World Nomad Games with new power line construction
Drones used in construction of power lines in Kyrgyzstan
EBRD to provide loan for power line construction between Kemin and Balykchy
Kyrgyzstan attracts $58 million for power lines, substations in Karakol, Tamga
Over 600 kilometers of overhead power lines renovated in Batken
Over 567 kilometers of high-voltage power lines to be repaired in Bishkek
Overhead power lines in Bishkek planned to be replaced with underground cables
New power line commissioned in Bosteri village
Power engineers repair power line at altitude of 3,500 meters
Kara-Balta – Kaindy power line shuts down due to fire
Popular
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants
 Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency  Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency
Shoigu arrives in Bishkek to attend SCO Security Council Secretaries’ meeting Shoigu arrives in Bishkek to attend SCO Security Council Secretaries’ meeting
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for free economic zones Kyrgyzstan changes rules for free economic zones
16 May, Saturday
16:26
 Open-air music evening to take place in Bishkek on May 17  Open-air music evening to take place in Bishkek on May...
16:18
Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement for construction of Kemin —Balykchy power line
16:11
Pilot beekeeping farm to be launched in Alai district
16:01
Kyrgyzstan to attract $193 million for irrigation development
13:06
Cabinet transfers fuel supplies for state-owned companies to single operator