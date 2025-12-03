Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Pakistan on December 3-4

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a state visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on December 3-4 at the invitation of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sagynbek Abdumutalip, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, reported.

During the visit, Sadyr Japarov is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Senate Speaker Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The parties will discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation, prospects for developing collaboration in key areas, and deepening the partnership between the two countries. A Kyrgyz-Pakistani Business Forum will also be held as part of the visit.

Diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan were established on May 10, 1992. The last official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan took place in 2005. The countries interact within the framework of the UN, SCO, OIC, and the Economic Cooperation Organization.