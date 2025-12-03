13:19
USD 87.45
EUR 101.54
RUB 1.13
English

Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Pakistan on December 3-4

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a state visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on December 3-4 at the invitation of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Sagynbek Abdumutalip, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, reported.

During the visit, Sadyr Japarov is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Senate Speaker Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The parties will discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation, prospects for developing collaboration in key areas, and deepening the partnership between the two countries. A Kyrgyz-Pakistani Business Forum will also be held as part of the visit.

Diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan were established on May 10, 1992. The last official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan took place in 2005. The countries interact within the framework of the UN, SCO, OIC, and the Economic Cooperation Organization.
link: https://24.kg/english/353247/
views: 166
Print
Related
Vladimir Putin's visit: Delegation includes Abramovich, Bazhaev, Fradkov
Challenges and adjustments shape the future of CPEC 2.0
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27
Sadyr Japarov meets with Pakistani Ambassador Altamash Wazir Khan
New Ambassador of Pakistan presents copies of credentials to Foreign Ministry
We will turn Kyrgyzstan into logistics hub for Central Asia and EAEU — Baisalov
State visit of President of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan expected
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan plan to develop halal trade cooperation
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss cooperation in field of virtual assets
State visit of Mongolian President to Kyrgyzstan concludes
Popular
Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey simplify customs procedures
Kyrgyzstan to use navigation seals for cargo transport starting December 1 Kyrgyzstan to use navigation seals for cargo transport starting December 1
Now is a favorable moment for strategic investment in Kyrgyzstan — Sabirov Now is a favorable moment for strategic investment in Kyrgyzstan — Sabirov
EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister EU cannot justify sanctions pressure on Kyrgyz Banks — Foreign Minister
3 December, Wednesday
13:11
Filming of feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov begins in Kyrgyzstan Filming of feature film about Chingiz Aitmatov begins i...
12:13
Agriculture Ministry creates electronic registry of pesticides and agrochemicals
12:04
Colonel Eldar Zhakypbekov appointed head of Bishkek’s SCNS Department
11:50
Sadyr Japarov to pay state visit to Pakistan on December 3-4
11:36
Amankan Kenzhebaev appointed Presidential Envoy to Osh region