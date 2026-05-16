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Cabinet transfers fuel supplies for state-owned companies to single operator

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a new procedure for purchasing fuel and lubricants for state and municipal enterprises.

According to the resolution, Kyrgyz Munayzat Corporation LLC has been designated as the primary supplier of fuel and lubricants and petroleum products for a number of industries.

These include enterprises in the aviation, mining, railway, and road construction sectors, as well as organizations in which the state owns more than 50 percent of the shares.

The document also amends public procurement rules. These enterprises will now be able to purchase fuel from a supplier designated by the Cabinet of Ministers without the standard procurement procedures. An exception is made only for purchasing fuel and lubricants from gas stations.

The State Property Management Agency has been tasked with coordinating the transition of all state-owned and municipal enterprises to purchasing fuel exclusively through Kyrgyz Munayzat Corporation.

Furthermore, the authorities, in conjunction with the Ministry of Transport, have to create the necessary infrastructure to ensure an uninterrupted supply of fuel and lubricants to the road sector and include funding for these measures in plans for 2026-2031.

The Cabinet stated that the decision was made to ensure stable fuel supplies, improve the country’s energy security, develop the national oil refining complex, and optimize government spending.
link: https://24.kg/english/374102/
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