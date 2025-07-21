Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit on July 20.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met him at Manas International Airport.

Girls in national costumes greeted Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and presented him with flowers, boorsoks and honey.

A concert program was organized for the heads of state with the participation of Kyrgyz artists who performed national musical pieces.

It was previously reported that it was planned to sign a package of documents aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation. In addition, a Kyrgyz-Mongolian Business Forum, as well as a concert with the participation of artists from both countries, is planned as part of the visit.