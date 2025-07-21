Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Mongolia’s President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a state visit on July 20.
Girls in national costumes greeted Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and presented him with flowers, boorsoks and honey.
A concert program was organized for the heads of state with the participation of Kyrgyz artists who performed national musical pieces.
It was previously reported that it was planned to sign a package of documents aimed at expanding bilateral cooperation. In addition, a Kyrgyz-Mongolian Business Forum, as well as a concert with the participation of artists from both countries, is planned as part of the visit.