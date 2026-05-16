Daniyar Amangeldiev meets with heads of Mordovia and Chuvashia

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev held talks with Artem Zdunov, Head of the Republic of Mordovia, and Oleg Nikolaev, Leader of the Chuvash Republic, as part of the International Economic Forum Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum 2026.

During the meeting with Artem Zdunov, the main focus was on intensifying trade and economic cooperation and supporting direct contacts between the business communities. The parties noted the continuity of dialogue and discussed preparations for the 12th Kyrgyz-Russian Interregional Conference, which will be held this year in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Daniyar Amangeldiev invited official and business delegations from Mordovia to visit this venue to expand their investment partnership.

At the meeting with Oleg Nikolaev, the parties discussed prospects for establishing strong partnerships and outlined the contours of further cooperation. The parties focused on developing sectoral cooperation, implementing joint projects in business and tourism, and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

Daniyar Amangeldiev expressed confidence that this meeting will serve as a reliable foundation for a long-term partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Chuvashia.