Pilot beekeeping farm to be launched in Alai district

Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Marlen Mamataliev paid a working visit to Alai district of Osh region, the press service of the Zhogorku Kenesh reported.

The speaker participated in a business forum organized with the goal of sustainable development of Alai district by leveraging its investment potential.

Marlen Mamataliev noted that this is not just a discussion platform, but a serious event that determines the future of the region, demonstrates economic opportunities, establishes new partnerships, and facilitates the implementation of specific projects.

He noted that Alai district has great potential in tourism, agriculture, processing industry, energy, trade and logistics, and environmentally friendly production.

The Speaker of Parliament focused on three key areas.

«The development of honey, fish, and meat production, the expansion of the tourism sector, and the construction of small hydroelectric power plants will enable the Alai district to become a powerful center of economic growth. We need not just negotiations, but real investments, new enterprises, new jobs, and concrete projects that will improve people’s quality of life,» he said, presenting a pilot project to establish a beekeeping farm.

According to Marlen Mamataliev, approximately ten participants from each village will be chosen in the near future and will be provided with 10-15 hives with all the necessary equipment on preferential terms.

«Then, over the course of a year, honey production specialists will work with the farmers, monitor and thoroughly train them, helping them improve their practices,» he said.

The speaker emphasized that major reforms are being implemented in Kyrgyzstan to support entrepreneurs, reduce administrative barriers, simplify the tax system, and protect investors’ rights.

«Thanks to the efforts of President Sadyr Japarov, large-scale transformations have been implemented over the past five years. These measures and the stability in the country have created a solid foundation for development. For example, if the republic’s gross domestic product was only $8.3 billion in 2020, by the end of 2025 it exceeded $22.6 billion. That is, the economy’s size has almost tripled,» he noted.