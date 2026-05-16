Kyrgyzstan to attract $193 million for irrigation development

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov held talks with representatives of the World Bank and the International Development Association on attracting investment into the water management sector.

According to the Cabinet’s press service, the meeting was held to advance priority areas of state policy in water resource management in Kyrgyzstan.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed a national irrigation investment program that provides for attracting $193 million in financing.

The project is aimed at modernizing irrigation infrastructure, improving water resource management, and ensuring food security.

The sides also discussed the preparation of design and cost-estimate documentation for Omuke irrigation canal in At-Bashy district of Naryn region, as well as for the Big Talas Canal in Bakai-Ata and Aitmatov districts of Talas region. A grant of $650,000 will be allocated for these purposes.

Following the talks, Erlist Akunbekov and representatives of the World Bank signed the relevant protocols.