Sadyr Japarov presents komuz to President of Mongolia

As part of the cultural program of the state visit, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh visited Rukh Ordo cultural center in Cholpon-Ata city. The press service of the head of state reported.

At the entrance to Rukh Ordo, the distinguished guests were welcomed by Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Mirbek Mambetaliev, who gave them a brief tour. He introduced the leaders to Kyrgyz Aiyly ethnocomplex, which showcases elements of the traditional lifestyle of the Kyrgyz people.

The guide also shared the history of the open-air museum located on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake.

At the end of the visit, the guests viewed a pier designed in the shape of a traditional national musical instrument. As a sign of respect, Sadyr Japarov presented Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh with a komuz as a gift.
