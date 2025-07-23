10:00
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia attend Meikin Asia concert, Dimash awarded

The Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia watched the concert program of Meikin Asia International Music Festival, which took place on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake.

After the event, Secretary of State Marat Imankulov presented the honorary title of «People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic» to Kudaibergen Dinmukhammed (Dimash Kudaibergen), a Kazakh singer and composer. The award was presented for his contribution to strengthening friendship and cultural ties between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. The corresponding decree on conferring the title was signed by Sadyr Japarov.

The Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic Mirbek Mambetaliev presented the grand prix to the winner of Meikin Asia, Maria-Diana Stănciuleasa, a participant from Romania.

The International Festival of Popular Music Performers Meikin Asia is an international music festival organized to support and promote young talents. It has been held since 2013.
