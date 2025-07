A new police alley was officially opened in the center of Talas, drawing thousands of residents to the event. The City Hall reported.

The alley, built on the initiative of Interior Minister Ulan Niyazbekov, is located in front of the Internal Affairs Department of Talas region. Designed in the shape of a star, the alley is part of a broader program aimed at improving urban infrastructure and creating a more comfortable environment for residents.

The new public space has modern benches, lighting, and green spaces, making it an attractive place for walking and relaxing.