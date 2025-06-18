New five-story campus to be built at Talas State University

Construction of a new five-story academic building will begin in the near future on the territory of Talas State University. The Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Talas region, Ermat Dzhumayev, reported.

According to him, the old building of the university is planned to be demolished, and a modern campus will be built in its place that will fully meet modern requirements in the field of education.

«We are building an educational institution that will meet the requirements of the time and serve future generations. A new era is beginning at Talas State University. The new campus will be equipped with everything necessary, comfortable conditions will be created for students,» Dzhumayev said.

It is noted that the design of the new building is already being developed, construction work will start this year.

The Talas State University was founded in 1994 on the basis of a pedagogical school that had been operating since the 1930s.