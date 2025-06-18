12:31
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

New five-story campus to be built at Talas State University

Construction of a new five-story academic building will begin in the near future on the territory of Talas State University. The Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Talas region, Ermat Dzhumayev, reported.

According to him, the old building of the university is planned to be demolished, and a modern campus will be built in its place that will fully meet modern requirements in the field of education.

«We are building an educational institution that will meet the requirements of the time and serve future generations. A new era is beginning at Talas State University. The new campus will be equipped with everything necessary, comfortable conditions will be created for students,» Dzhumayev said.

It is noted that the design of the new building is already being developed, construction work will start this year.

The Talas State University was founded in 1994 on the basis of a pedagogical school that had been operating since the 1930s.
link: https://24.kg/english/333121/
views: 106
Print
Related
New building for 1.4 billion soms to be constructed on site of old KNU dormitory
Bubusara Beishenalieva University granted national status
Wind tears roofs off multi-story buildings, damages electrical wires in Talas
Investigation at Technical University: 2 professors dismissed, students expelled
Kyrgyz State University of Culture and Arts granted national status
KSTU and Northwest University of China open joint campus
Winter admission of applicants to begin at universities on December 23
Ural Federal University to train specialists for Kyrgyzstan
Beishenalieva State University of Arts may receive national status
Akylbek Japarov discusses success in QS Asia 2025 ranking with rectors
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan
Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana
Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan
18 June, Wednesday
12:21
New Deputy Minister of Defense appointed in Kyrgyzstan New Deputy Minister of Defense appointed in Kyrgyzstan
12:19
Number of people employed in paid public works rises in Kyrgyzstan
12:05
National futsal team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Montenegro
11:52
New five-story campus to be built at Talas State University
11:47
Problems of refugees, asylum seekers discussed at MFA with UNHCR