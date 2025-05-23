Wind tears roofs off multi-story buildings, damages electrical wires in Talas

A strong wind tore roofs off multi-story buildings in the city of Talas. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.
According to it, the wind also damaged electrical wires.
«Employees of the Department of Ministry of Emergency Situations for Talas region are working at the scene. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties,» the statement says.
damaged five apartment buildings and 160 private homes, several public facilities, power lines were damaged, and trees uprooted. A Civil Protection Commission has been assessing the damage.