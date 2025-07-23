22:35
Modern stadium for 5,000 spectators under construction in Talas

A new sports stadium with a capacity of 5,000 spectators is under construction in the city of Talas, the Ministry of Construction reported.

According to the ministry, Minister Nurdan Oruntaev visited the construction site to inspect the progress.

The stadium is being built on a 6.7-hectare plot and will have a three-story administrative building, football fields with hybrid grass, an eight-lane running track, and a modern lighting system.

In addition to the main arena, the project includes a training field and parking for 180 vehicles.

The stadium is expected to meet international standards and serve as a venue for competitions of various levels. The project is funded by the republican budget.
