Innovative museums, cinema: Entertainment center under construction in Talas

A modern entertainment center Balastan will be built in Talas. Maksat Baizhigitov, First Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Kyrgyzstan in the region, inspected the construction progress.

According to the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative, the center will feature innovative museums, labyrinths, a bowling alley, cinemas, and centers focused on the intellectual and creative development of children.

One of the project’s key features is the installation of 5-6 robots equipped with artificial intelligence. Negotiations are currently underway with the Chinese side regarding this project. The robots will eventually provide guide services in the Kyrgyz language.

Despite the winter, 115 people are currently involved in the construction. The state-owned enterprise Kyrgyzkurulush is carrying out the construction. According to Maksat Baizhigitov, all major construction projects underway in Talas region will be fully completed by Independence Day, August 31. In 2026, it will be celebrated in Talas region at the national level.

The new center is located at 70, Shambetov Street in Talas. The total area is 17,000 square meters. The project is being implemented at the initiative of Ermat Zhumaev, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Talas region, and is supported by President Sadyr Japarov.
