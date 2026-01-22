17:58
Asman Airlines increases number of flights from Bishkek to Talas

Asman Airlines has launched subsidized flights on Bishkek—Talas route starting January 4, 2026, the airline reported.

The ticket price has been fixed at 2,100 soms. Previously, price of tickets on this route ranged from 2,100 to 3,100 soms.

According to the airline, flights on this route had long been infrequent, creating difficulties for residents of the region. The flights will now be operated to Talas twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

The airline noted that thanks to state subsidies, flights have become more affordable, regular, and convenient for passengers. Purchasing tickets directly through the Asman Airlines app allows travelers to avoid additional fees and save time.

The company emphasized that air travel is becoming an optimal alternative to the long overland journey between Bishkek and Talas.
