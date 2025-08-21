Talas bean variety Nirvana exported to over 30 countries

The Talas-grown bean variety Nirvana is exported to more than 30 countries. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In 2025, beans were planted on 12,183 hectares in Talas district — 319 hectares more than last year. Farmers in the district cultivate over four varieties of beans, and harvesting is currently in full swing. In Orto-Aryk village, for instance, one farmer sowed 1.5 hectares of Nirvana beans this year and received a good yield. On average, about 1.5 tons are harvested per hectare.

According to the farmer, the market price of beans ranges from 105 to 110 soms per kilogram. Harvesting is mechanized, costing about 5,000 soms per 2 hectares. Due to hot weather this year, harvesting began 15–20 days earlier than usual.