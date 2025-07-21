18:43
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects

The second meeting of the Kyrgyz-Chinese Commission on Scientific and Technical Cooperation was held in Cholpon-Ata city. Within its framework, a Protocol and a Memorandum of Understanding were signed, designed to deepen cooperation in the field of science, technology and innovation. The press service of the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the parties summed up the results of two years of cooperation, during which joint laboratories, research projects, exchange programs and technology transfer platforms were launched. Particular attention was paid to the development of «green» technologies, smart agriculture, biomedicine, cultural heritage protection and digitalization.

Kyrgyz-Chinese laboratories specializing in plant protection, cultural heritage protection, clean energy and veterinary medicine are successfully operating.

Main agreements and prospects

During the meeting, agreements were reached that determine the further development of cooperation.

  • Internships for young scientists. Ten young Kyrgyz scientists will undergo academic internships in China over the next two years.
  • Exchange program. An exchange program will be created between partner institutes of the two countries.
  • Joint R&D projects. The first competition for joint R&D projects is being launched with funding of up to 1.5 million yuan for each project.
  • Development of laboratories. Scientific laboratories in the fields of energy, agriculture, ecology and medicine are being opened and modernized.
  • Support for infrastructure projects. Scientific and technical cooperation continues within the framework of the construction of Kyrgyzstan-China-Uzbekistan railway.

Note of 24.kg news agency

R&D projects (research and development) are initiatives aimed at creating new products, technologies and improving existing solutions, which helps companies remain competitive.

Minister of Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktiyar Orozov emphasized the positive dynamics of bilateral educational exchange, noting that over 4,200 Kyrgyz students are studying at universities in China, and about 450 Chinese citizens are studying at Kyrgyz universities. He also expressed interest in the Chinese initiative to train technology transfer managers for the SCO countries.

The third meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 2027 in China.
link: https://24.kg/english/336998/
views: 162
Print
Related
High-ranking official to arrive in Kyrgyzstan from China
Kyrgyzstan and China expand scientific and technical cooperation
Trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and China increases by 44.7 percent in 2024
China to supply 370 equipment units to Kyrgyzstan’s Water Resources Service
Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan meets with management of Chinese companies
Kyrgyzstan to continue cooperation in energy sector with Chinese TBEA
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev meets with Premier of State Council of China
Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in China for working visit
Chinese company to build 520 houses for Osh residents
Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers meets with Ambassador of China to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025 Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers
21 July, Monday
17:55
President of Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement on direct air service with Hungary President of Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement on direct ai...
17:51
Gold from Kyrgyzstan sold to Malaysia for the first time
17:48
New Land Code signed in Kyrgyzstan: What changes for landowners
17:40
Earthquake of magnitude 4 in epicenter registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:32
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership