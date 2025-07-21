Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects

The second meeting of the Kyrgyz-Chinese Commission on Scientific and Technical Cooperation was held in Cholpon-Ata city. Within its framework, a Protocol and a Memorandum of Understanding were signed, designed to deepen cooperation in the field of science, technology and innovation. The press service of the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the parties summed up the results of two years of cooperation, during which joint laboratories, research projects, exchange programs and technology transfer platforms were launched. Particular attention was paid to the development of «green» technologies, smart agriculture, biomedicine, cultural heritage protection and digitalization.

Kyrgyz-Chinese laboratories specializing in plant protection, cultural heritage protection, clean energy and veterinary medicine are successfully operating.

Main agreements and prospects

During the meeting, agreements were reached that determine the further development of cooperation.

Internships for young scientists. Ten young Kyrgyz scientists will undergo academic internships in China over the next two years.

Exchange program. An exchange program will be created between partner institutes of the two countries.

Joint R&D projects. The first competition for joint R&D projects is being launched with funding of up to 1.5 million yuan for each project.

Development of laboratories. Scientific laboratories in the fields of energy, agriculture, ecology and medicine are being opened and modernized.

Support for infrastructure projects. Scientific and technical cooperation continues within the framework of the construction of Kyrgyzstan-China-Uzbekistan railway.

Note of 24.kg news agency R&D projects (research and development) are initiatives aimed at creating new products, technologies and improving existing solutions, which helps companies remain competitive.

Minister of Science of the Kyrgyz Republic Baktiyar Orozov emphasized the positive dynamics of bilateral educational exchange, noting that over 4,200 Kyrgyz students are studying at universities in China, and about 450 Chinese citizens are studying at Kyrgyz universities. He also expressed interest in the Chinese initiative to train technology transfer managers for the SCO countries.

The third meeting of the Commission is scheduled for 2027 in China.