«We used to admire the reforms of others, but now we are implementing changes and new methods that others will admire,» Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the Information Policy Service of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, said.

He recalled that the results of a World Bank survey were recently published. It compared the level of public confidence in the fight against corruption in Kyrgyzstan. For example, while at the beginning of 2022, confidence in the state’s fight against corruption was less than 70 percent, by mid-2025, public confidence in the authorities’ fight against corruption had grown to 93 percent in rural areas, and 89 percent in cities.

«These results did not appear on their own. They reflect the unwavering support of President Sadyr Japarov for the anti-corruption team. I would also like to highlight the contribution and mission of General Kamchybek Tashiev in this fight. Today, our President has entrusted Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, not only with the task of leading the law enforcement agencies, but also with the mission of implementing major reforms in the state.

In carrying out these tasks, the General was close to the common people, won their affection and support, but at the same time made more enemies than he had hairs on his head.

Probably, among his enemies there are many remnants of organized criminal groups, corrupt officials, those who plundered and stole from the state, and today, having fled Kyrgyzstan, they sit far away and bear a grudge against him,» Daiyrbek Orunbekov said.

Despite this, the head of the service notes that Kamchybek Tashiev is eradicating corruption, returning property that has passed into private hands to the state, and, not stopping there, is building a system for honest work and the current team.

«Before these reforms, officials secretly protected each other in corruption cases and concealed a lot, but now accountability has increased, and everyone has started to take their work seriously.

The methods of SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev are applied quickly and decisively. Some may say that such swift action is «too harsh,» but at the same time, many, especially heads of state agencies, have begun to try to comply with the law and work correctly.

Simply put, this is not just a fight against corruption. It can be seen as the construction of a new management system. What is happening today is the beginning of a new form of governance. Now every leader is personally responsible for their work. Such reforms, if necessary, become an example in world politics, they are talked about, and our neighbors have also begun to notice and discuss them.

If we used to admire similar reforms in other countries, now our own country is implementing changes and new methods that will make others admire us,» Daiyrbek Orumbekov added.