Cabinet launches 2 new reforms on financial market and health certificates

Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev held a regular staff meeting. The agenda included the results of socioeconomic development for January — February 2026, budget execution, new 100-day reforms, and preparations for spring field work.

According to preliminary data, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP for the two months amounted to 264.1 billion soms, an increase of 8.8 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

The most significant growth was recorded:

in construction — 23.2 percent,

in industry — 15.5 percent,

in services — 6.7 percent,

in agriculture — 2.6 percent.

The chemical, pharmaceutical, and food industries, as well as the production of transport and building materials, are developing particularly dynamically.

«The volume of fixed capital investments reached 17.8 billion soms, with 11.5 percent growth driven by domestic funding sources,» Adylbek Kasymaliev noted.

The meeting participants also reviewed the budget plan’s implementation. The Tax and Customs Services, along with the Ministry of Finance, presented data on revenues and fund disbursements. The Cabinet Chairman emphasized the need for timely and full implementation of budget targets.

Special attention was paid to reforms under the Government Accelerators program.

The first reform concerns simplifying access to financial services in the securities market. It is planned to implement remote digital identification of clients, provide access to the state passport registry, and enable foreign investors to open brokerage accounts remotely. The identification procedure is expected to be reduced to 15 minutes.

The second reform envisages the digitalization of health certificates. The document will be converted into an electronic format and integrated into Sanarip Clinic system and Tunduk mobile app. The processing time will be reduced from eight to four days, and the number of visits to medical facilities will be reduced from five to two. A unified registry and online verification will also be created, resulting in annual savings of 6-12 million soms.

«The digital transformation of the financial market and the modernization of the health certificate system are not only convenient for citizens, but also an important step toward increasing the country’s investment attractiveness and strengthening economic stability,» the Cabinet Chairman emphasized.

Relevant agencies have been given 100 days to implement the reforms.

Preparations for spring fieldwork were also discussed at the meeting. Particular attention was paid to the regions’ preparedness, providing farmers with the necessary resources, and the successful completion of the sowing campaign.