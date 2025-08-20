08:57
De-bureaucratization: Fourth package of measures discussed in Kyrgyzstan

A meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission on de-bureaucratization of the state system was held in Yntymak Ordo on August 19. As the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported, a detailed discussion of the fourth package of measures aimed at optimizing public administration and increasing the efficiency of the state apparatus took place.

The new package of reforms covers a wide range of areas: from education, culture and science to archeology, civil service, medicine and digitalization.

Minister of Justice Ayaz Bayetov, who is also the Director of the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives (NISI) and deputy head of the Cabinet and is responsible for de-bureaucratization, said that the priority task of the fourth package is to create the most comfortable and convenient environment for interaction between citizens and the state, and eliminate unnecessary administrative barriers.

Thus, the fourth package of measures proposes:

  • Widespread implementation of the «single window» principle in the provision of public services, providing comprehensive services in one place;
  • Accelerated digitalization of government processes and transfer of the maximum possible number of services to an online format;
  • Significant reduction in the timeframes for reviewing applications and issuing permits, establishing clear and transparent procedures;
  • Full-scale automation of statistical data collection and processing processes, increasing the reliability and timeliness of information;
  • Simplification of the procedure for dismissal and hiring of civil servants;
  • Introduction of a mandatory requirement for civil servants to have digital skills.

According to Ayaz Baetov, as part of the large-scale de-bureaucratization process, 27 regulatory legal acts have already been adopted, 3 are awaiting signature by the President, 13 are under consideration by the Zhogorku Kenesh, 11 draft regulatory legal acts are being prepared by the administration, and 9 have already passed public hearings. In total, these are more than 100 regulatory legal acts.
