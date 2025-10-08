President on 2020 events: A little more, and Kyrgyzstan would have fallen apart

Today, Kyrgyzstan is remembering the events of October 2020— five years since the dramatic political upheaval that led to a change of power. To mark the date, President Sadyr Japarov gave an extensive interview to Kabar news agency, reflecting on those days, his first steps as prime minister, and the country’s transformation over the past five years.

According to the president, taking control of the situation amid chaos was extremely difficult: political forces were fragmented, the people were divided, and there was external pressure.

«Of course, it was very difficult. The country was in chaos. Political forces had split into dozens of groups, each pulling in its own direction,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that his main task was to prevent looting and destruction. On his first day, he appealed to citizens to maintain order. «Fortunately, my call was heard. No shops were looted, no buildings were seized, and Bishkek remained stable for ten days,» the president recalled.

He also mentioned that in the first days after his release from prison, he had to persuade people to refrain from violence against officials. It was then that the term «kusturuu» — referring to the return of illicitly obtained funds to the state — first appeared.

Speaking about reforms, Japarov said that over the past five years, the government system had been reorganized and financial discipline restored. «If the power change had not happened in 2020, it’s unclear whether Kyrgyzstan would have survived as an independent state,» he stated.

Photo Internet

The president noted that the country no longer lives on grants and that new loans are taken only for commercial projects expected to be self-sustaining. According to him, Kyrgyzstan plans to fully repay its old debts by 2035.

The people saw in me their last hope. Had I failed to justify their trust, Kyrgyzstan would have gradually ceased to exist. Sadyr Japarov

He also recalled his initiative to bring former presidents together at one table, which, he said, helped end long-standing conflicts among their supporters and demonstrated national stability to the world.

As a result, Sadyr Japarov noted, foreign direct investment has increased and already reached $1 billion.

In conclusion, the president emphasized that to prevent future street protests, transparent elections must be ensured.

«I will personally oversee these elections. There will be no falsifications. But the people must also make their choice honestly — without selling their votes,» he summed up.