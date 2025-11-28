Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan deepen cooperation in social reforms

A delegation from the Kyrgyz Republic led by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov paid a working visit to Almaty to study Kazakhstan’s experience in implementing social reforms.

The program of the visit focused on familiarizing the delegation with Kazakhstan’s modern approaches in secondary and higher education, healthcare, social protection, cultural policy, and human capital development.

During the trip, the Kyrgyz delegation examined school modernization practices, visited the National Scientific Center for Infectious Diseases, reviewed the work of community centers, studied the operational models of foreign university branches, and explored Kazakhstan’s digitalization efforts in social protection and employment services.

At a meeting with the heads of ministries and government agencies of Kazakhstan, Edil Baisalov emphasized the importance of experience-sharing for advancing national reforms:

«Kyrgyzstan is entering a new stage of development, and over the next five years our task is to significantly increase the effectiveness of the entire social sector. To move faster, we are studying proven and effective models. Kazakhstan has carried out large-scale transformations in recent years, and this visit allows us to see solutions that can be adapted and applied in our country. The experience of brotherly Kazakhstan is of great importance to us, and we appreciate the opportunity to see everything firsthand.»

Following the visit, both sides expressed readiness to continue cooperation between relevant agencies, including exchanges of experts, joint research, and the introduction of modern administrative and infrastructure solutions.

The Kyrgyz delegation included representatives of the Presidential Administration, as well as heads of ministries, state agencies, and local authorities.