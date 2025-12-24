Kyrgyzstan to undergo large-scale transformations in next 5 years – Kasymaliev

Kyrgyzstan is set to undergo large-scale transformations over the next five years. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev said today at a session of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, the state continues to implement major strategic infrastructure projects outlined in the National Development Program until 2030.

«In 2025, the country’s consolidated budget exceeded the historic threshold of 1 trillion soms for the first time. Achieving a trillion-som budget two years ahead of schedule is the result of consistent economic and fiscal policy.

This year, significant budget resources have been focused on strategic areas, including the capitalization of Eldik Bank and energy companies, the construction of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway and Kambarata HPP-1, as well as the State Mortgage Company. The volume of capital investments has increased more than fivefold — from 10 billion to 51.7 billion soms,» the Cabinet Chairman noted.

He said that the social sector remains a key priority. A total of 230.9 billion soms has been allocated to social spending, with funds directed toward the development of education, healthcare, and social protection.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that, according to the International Monetary Fund, Kyrgyzstan ranked among the top three countries in the world in terms of real GDP growth in 2024 and took first place in the EAEU in 2025.

«Guided by the President’s principle that ‘we must chase investors,’ and in order to strengthen the country’s international image, significant steps have been taken. For the first time in history, Kyrgyzstan issued Eurobonds worth $700 million this year. This step opened the way for large companies to access international financial markets and became a landmark event,» he said.

The Cabinet Chairman also reported that the country carried out the first issuance of a national stablecoin, USD KG.

«Fifty million tokens have been issued, each backed by physical gold and equivalent to one U.S. dollar. In addition, work continues on launching the national stablecoin KG ST, which is expected to be listed on international exchanges by the end of the year. This stablecoin will be equivalent to the national currency — the Kyrgyz som,» he stressed.

According to Adylbek Kasymaliev, the main goal of these initiatives is to strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s position in the global financial ecosystem.

«The first results are positive: international trust in Kyrgyzstan has increased. International rating agencies have assigned the republic a credit rating of B+. We will strive to further improve it. These achievements indicate that Kyrgyzstan is being recognized internationally as a reliable and dynamically developing state,» he concluded.