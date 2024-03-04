16:52
Mayor of Bishkek tells about growth of city’s territory after reform

Eight aiyl aimaks, two villages, five settlements and four contour lines from Sokuluk and Alamedin districts of Chui region will join the territory of Bishkek. The Mayor of the capital, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, told about this at a session of the City Council.

According to him, after the administrative-territorial reform, the area of the city will increase by approximately 38,607 hectares. Today it is 12,900 hectares.

«Work is underway to prepare administrative-territorial reform and expand the borders of Bishkek. Working groups have been created on housing and communal services, social and road infrastructure, municipal property, land use, architecture and construction,» the mayor noted.

He added that eight municipal territorial departments have been created for the effective management of the annexed territories; regulations and their staffing have been approved.
