Cabinet increases number of employees of Ministry of Emergency Situations

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has increased the number of employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The corresponding resolution was signed by Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document approved amendments to another government resolution dated November 15, 2021, which sets out the maximum number of staff in government agencies.

According to the new resolution, the number of staff units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has been increased:

  • From 6,161 to 6,242 (total number);
  • From 3,882 to 3,963 (main staff).

It is noted that the decision was made to improve the efficiency of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as to strengthen the ministry’s readiness to respond to emergencies.

The Ministry of Finance must take into account the increase in the number of employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations when preparing amendments to the law on the republican budget for 2025 and when forming the budget for 2026-2027.
