150 more lives saved: MES of Kyrgyzstan summarizes its 2025 performance

During a briefing at Sputnik Kyrgyzstan press center, First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan (MES) Azamat Mambetov summarized the results of the ministry’s modernization and outlined its plans through 2026.

He reported that since 2020, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has acquired approximately 670 pieces of equipment worth over 3 billion soms. These include 200 modern fire trucks capable of transporting greater volumes of water. More than 120 engineering vehicles are expected to be delivered soon.

«Thanks to the upgraded fleet and improved staff qualifications, we were able to save 150 more people than in previous years. The main focus is on personnel training,» the Deputy Minister said.

He emphasized that the ministry is preparing for international certification under the UN. Two search-and-rescue teams — in the north and south of the country — are planned to be certified.

Azamat Mambetov also said negotiations are currently underway to acquire two cargo-passenger helicopters from South Korea.

The ministry already has three helicopters, including a Mi-8 equipped a with a water discharge system with a capacity of up to 5 tons. He added that the airfield in the village of Baytik is used for rapid deployment of rescuers to regions.

Additionally, the construction of 20 new fire and rescue units is planned, which will reduce response times to emergencies.