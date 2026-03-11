Committee approves appointment of Kanatbek Chynybaev as Emergencies Minister

The relevant committee approved the appointment of Kanatbek Chynybaev as Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan.

Bektur Zulpiev, Permanent Representative of the President and Cabinet of Ministers to the Zhogorku Kenesh, presented information about the candidate.

During the discussion, MP Venera Salyamova asked Kanatbek Chynybaev about planned reforms at the Ministry of Emergency Situations. He responded that special attention would be paid to enhancing employee capacity, digitalization, and combating corruption.

The committee approved and submitted to Parliament the issue of consent to Kanatbek Chynybaev’s appointment as head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.