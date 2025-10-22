11:42
Bishkek to host Emergencies Ministry exercises

From October 22 to October 24, 2025, Bishkek will host national command and staff exercises. The press center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan urges citizens to remain calm.

According to the ministry, the exercises are being conducted by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic and are aimed at enhancing preparedness to prevent and mitigate the consequences of a major earthquake, as well as increasing the preparedness of command and control agencies, and civil protection forces.

As part of the practical phase of the drills, specialized equipment will be deployed, including fire engines, ambulances, helicopters, and other emergency and rescue vehicles. In this regard, residents may hear the sound of sirens and emergency machinery operating in the city.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges residents and guests of the capital to remain calm and not to panic if they hear the noise of special equipment — it is part of the planned exercises.
