As the material and technical base of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan is being strengthened, the work of rescuers and divers has become noticeably easier. Ministry’s units have been equipped with new boats, modern summer and winter wetsuits, as well as underwater drones.

According to the ministry’s press service, the use of modern equipment has made it possible over the past three years to recover an old boat that had been lying on the bottom of a body of water for about 30 years. Available information suggests that the vessel was used by poachers as a kind of «mine.»

The boat is currently being stored in a specially designated area. The same site is used to collect and store illegally made synthetic fishing nets discovered over the past 3-4 months of 2025. Previously, such boats were cleaned annually and handed over to the Ministry of Natural Resources, but it has now been decided to store them in one place for preventive purposes.

The ministry emphasizes that such synthetic structures and waste cause serious harm to the environment and pollute water bodies. Over the past 10–30 years, the amount of this type of garbage in the water has increased significantly, posing a threat to ecosystems.

According to the press service, the issue is under the control of the country’s leadership, and appropriate measures are being taken on the instructions of the head of state.