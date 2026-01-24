New equipment makes work of Kyrgyzstan’s Emergency Ministry divers easier

As the material and technical base of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan is being strengthened, the work of rescuers and divers has become noticeably easier. Ministry’s units have been equipped with new boats, modern summer and winter wetsuits, as well as underwater drones.
According to the ministry’s press service, the use of modern equipment has made it possible over the past three years to recover an old boat that had been lying on the bottom of a body of water for about 30 years. Available information suggests that the vessel was used by poachers as a kind of «mine.»
The ministry emphasizes that such synthetic structures and waste cause serious harm to the environment and pollute water bodies. Over the past 10–30 years, the amount of this type of garbage in the water has increased significantly, posing a threat to ecosystems.
According to the press service, the issue is under the control of the country’s leadership, and appropriate measures are being taken on the instructions of the head of state.