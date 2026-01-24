18:11
USD 87.45
EUR 102.67
RUB 1.15
English

New equipment makes work of Kyrgyzstan’s Emergency Ministry divers easier

As the material and technical base of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan is being strengthened, the work of rescuers and divers has become noticeably easier. Ministry’s units have been equipped with new boats, modern summer and winter wetsuits, as well as underwater drones.

According to the ministry’s press service, the use of modern equipment has made it possible over the past three years to recover an old boat that had been lying on the bottom of a body of water for about 30 years. Available information suggests that the vessel was used by poachers as a kind of «mine.»

The boat is currently being stored in a specially designated area. The same site is used to collect and store illegally made synthetic fishing nets discovered over the past 3-4 months of 2025. Previously, such boats were cleaned annually and handed over to the Ministry of Natural Resources, but it has now been decided to store them in one place for preventive purposes.

The ministry emphasizes that such synthetic structures and waste cause serious harm to the environment and pollute water bodies. Over the past 10–30 years, the amount of this type of garbage in the water has increased significantly, posing a threat to ecosystems.

According to the press service, the issue is under the control of the country’s leadership, and appropriate measures are being taken on the instructions of the head of state.
link: https://24.kg/english/359156/
views: 148
Print
Related
Bishkek to host Emergencies Ministry exercises
Emergencies Ministry to be involved in ensuring public safety, protecting border
New Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations appointed in Kyrgyzstan
President confers special rank of Lieutenant General on Emergencies Minister
New administrative building of MES for Issyk-Kul region opened in Karakol
AI helps Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan predict mountain lake outbursts
Cabinet increases number of employees of Ministry of Emergency Situations
Kol-Tor Lake inspected by Emergencies Ministry specialists: No risk of outburst
MES of Kyrgyzstan receives equipment to modernize early warning system
Violence against soldiers: Officials involved in incident dismissed
Popular
President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets
Weather forecast for January 22–25 in Bishkek Weather forecast for January 22–25 in Bishkek
EBRD to provide loan for power line construction between Kemin and Balykchy EBRD to provide loan for power line construction between Kemin and Balykchy
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to continue importing electricity in 2026 to cover deficit Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to continue importing electricity in 2026 to cover deficit
24 January, Saturday
17:17
Cabinet members led by Adylbek Kasymaliev take hike in Ala-Archa Cabinet members led by Adylbek Kasymaliev take hike in...
16:59
Kyrgyz Republic elected chair of SPECA Programme for 2026
16:49
New equipment makes work of Kyrgyzstan’s Emergency Ministry divers easier
16:31
Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections
15:27
Man brutally beats and stabs his wife in Osh city