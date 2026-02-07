14:11
USD 87.45
EUR 103.13
RUB 1.14
English

Emergencies Ministry expands functions of Disaster Medicine Service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved amendments to Resolution No. 481 dated August 19, 2024, which regulates the activities of the Disaster Medicine Service under the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The changes are aimed at improving the effective use of medical equipment and mobile hospitals on the ministry’s balance sheet.

Under the amendments, the Disaster Medicine Service is officially authorized to provide medical assistance to the population in peacetime as well. When necessary, it may involve medical personnel and use specialized vehicles and a mobile hospital. Such activities will be carried out only in coordination with the authorized body in the field of civil defense.

The resolution emphasizes that all measures to implement the changes will be carried out within the limits of the approved budgets and staffing levels of the relevant state bodies.
link: https://24.kg/english/361022/
views: 125
Print
Related
11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks
4,429 incidents recorded in Kyrgyzstan for year, 313 people killed
New equipment makes work of Kyrgyzstan’s Emergency Ministry divers easier
Damages from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan amount to over 1.3 billion soms
Bishkek to host Emergencies Ministry exercises
Emergencies Ministry to be involved in ensuring public safety, protecting border
New Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Emergencies Ministry: Flooding possible in Kyrgyzstan on September 17-19
President confers special rank of Lieutenant General on Emergencies Minister
New administrative building of MES for Issyk-Kul region opened in Karakol
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
U.S. Government develops security cooperation with Kyrgyzstan U.S. Government develops security cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
7 February, Saturday
13:49
Sadyr Japarov offers condolences to Pakistani leadership over terrorist attack Sadyr Japarov offers condolences to Pakistani leadershi...
13:37
President Sadyr Japarov meets with his first teacher
13:29
Truck congestion at border: Kazakhstan comments on situation
13:24
Promised to organize Hajj: Fraud suspect detained in Bishkek
13:19
Asman Bank CJSC receives banking license from National Bank of Kyrgyzstan