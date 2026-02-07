Emergencies Ministry expands functions of Disaster Medicine Service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved amendments to Resolution No. 481 dated August 19, 2024, which regulates the activities of the Disaster Medicine Service under the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The changes are aimed at improving the effective use of medical equipment and mobile hospitals on the ministry’s balance sheet.

Under the amendments, the Disaster Medicine Service is officially authorized to provide medical assistance to the population in peacetime as well. When necessary, it may involve medical personnel and use specialized vehicles and a mobile hospital. Such activities will be carried out only in coordination with the authorized body in the field of civil defense.

The resolution emphasizes that all measures to implement the changes will be carried out within the limits of the approved budgets and staffing levels of the relevant state bodies.