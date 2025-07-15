Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry denies accreditation to 9 more Azattyk journalists

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied accreditation to nine more journalists from Radio Azattyk, the media outlet reported.

The Foreign Ministry refused to renew the accreditation of nine staff members, bringing the total number of journalists denied the right to perform their professional duties to 16.

The ministry named the reason in an official response.

«The basis for this decision was repeated violations of the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the media outlet, specifically Point 4, Article 30 of the Law on Mass Media,» the statement says.

Earlier, Radio Azattyk announced it would file a lawsuit against the ministry over its refusal to accredit seven journalists.