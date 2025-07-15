16:42
Kyrgyzstan’s GDP grows by 11.7 percent reaching 711.17 billion soms in June

Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 711.17 billion soms in the period from January to June 2025, reflecting an 11.7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. The National Statistical Committee reported.

The data shows a slight slowdown in growth compared to January—May 2025, when GDP grew by 12.3 percent. Nonetheless, Kyrgyzstan’s economic growth remains among the highest not only in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), but globally.

Industrial output in the first half of 2025 totaled 313,707.9 billion soms, up 10.23 percent year-on-year.

According to the Committee, the GDP growth was driven by the goods-producing sectors, the services sector, and net taxes on products.

In terms of GDP structure, services accounted for the largest share at 52 percent, followed by goods-producing industries at 31.5 percent, and net taxes on products at 16.5 percent.
