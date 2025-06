A new campus for the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) is planned to be built for $30 million by 2030. The university’s press service reported.

A presentation of the new campus construction project took place today, June 27. The campus will be located on a 30-hectare site near Ala-Archa state residence.

The estimated cost of the project is 15 billion rubles ($30 million).