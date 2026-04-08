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Sadyr Japarov signs law on construction of KRSU campus for 15,000 students

President Sadyr Japarov signed a law ratifying the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian government on the construction of a campus for the B.N. Yeltsin Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU).

The document was adopted by the Zhogorku Kenesh on March 18, 2026.

The agreement provides for the creation of modern educational, scientific, and social infrastructure for KRSU. The new campus is planned to be built with a design capacity of up to 15,000 students.

The document also regulates design, financing, construction, technical supervision, and commissioning of the facilities.

It is noted that the project is aimed at improving the quality of higher education and developing scientific activity, as well as strengthening humanitarian cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia.
link: https://24.kg/english/369521/
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