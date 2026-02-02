Tashiev holds KRSU meeting: University announces new phase of modernization

A Board of Trustees meeting was held at the Boris Yeltsin Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) with the participation of Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev. He noted that the university is demonstrating development dynamics comparable to major international educational centers and emphasized KRSU’s strategic importance for both Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

«We can see how the university is changing. Large-scale infrastructure modernization is underway, new educational programs are being created to meet the needs of the economy, and opportunities for students, faculty, and researchers are expanding. This dynamic confirms that KRSU remains a strategic project important for both countries. Our joint efforts make a real contribution not only to education but also to the future of our states,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

Participants reviewed the results of 2025 and approved the objectives for 2026. KRSU Rector Sergei Volkov presented a report on activities in the educational, scientific, and infrastructure spheres, including campus development plans, the opening of branch campuses, and support for student initiatives.

«The Board of Trustees positively received the report on the past seven months. During this period, we attracted more than 60 million soms from trustees — funding the creation of three named classrooms, named scholarships from companies, and contributions to the endowment fund. Additionally, Bishkek Solar contributed another 10 million, and previously Orion provided 5 million. With the new contributions, the endowment fund now totals 18.5 million soms. It’s modest, but it is real support for development,» he said.

The rector added that the university plans to strengthen support for its sports teams, continue creating named scholarships, and modernize infrastructure, including updating the vehicle fleet. «We have shared proposals with each member of the board; the next stage is detailed planning. The university is evolving and developing, and we continue moving in this direction,» Volkov said.

The university has expanded its strategic partnerships. A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed with Rosatom for joint educational and engineering projects, including the development of a hydroengineering project office. Agreements were concluded with PJSC Kirov Plant and specialized training centers as part of the creation of the Russian-Kyrgyz Professional Training Center.

Roadmaps for cooperation with the Kyrgyz Tax Service and Gazprom Kyrgyzstan were confirmed. KRSU also signed a memorandum with Wildberries to develop students’ digital and entrepreneurial skills.

The adopted decisions solidify KRSU’s transition to a long-term development model focused on integrating education, science, and the real economic sector, reinforcing the university’s status as one of the leading educational centers in the region.