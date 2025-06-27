Sergei Volkov elected as Rector of Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University

Sergei Volkov has been elected as Rector of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) named after Boris Yeltsin. The university’s press service reported following the constitutive meeting of the governing board.

KRSU told 24.kg news agency that his candidacy was supported unanimously. There were three candidates for the position.

Sergei Volkov has been acting rector of the university since October 2024.

On June 26, a meeting of the KRSU Board of Trustees was held, at which a new board was elected. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev became its Chairman. Chairman of the Board of the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund Artem Novikov was approved as his deputy.