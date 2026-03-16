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Russia to increase number of state-funded places at KRSU by 30 percent

For the 2026–2027 academic year, Russia will allocate 550 state-funded places for students at Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU), which is 30 percent more than last year. University rector Sergei Volkov announced at a meeting of the relevant committee of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

«We hope that the Kyrgyz side will also provide a similar number of state-funded places. This will allow at least 1,000 students to receive education free of charge,» Sergei Volkov said.

It is worth noting that today, the Committee on Science, Education, Innovative Development and Information Technologies, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs of the Parliament is discussing the draft ratification of the agreement for the construction of a new campus for KRSU. A plot of approximately 30 hectares has been allocated for the campus in Baytik aiyl aimak of Alamedin district, Chui region.
link: https://24.kg/english/366151/
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