Land for KRSU campus in Chui region reclassified as residential area

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has adopted a resolution to transform a land plot in Alamedin district of Chui region for the construction of a campus of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University named after Boris Yeltsin (KRSU).

The decision concerns a 27.82-hectare site located in Baytik Baatyr aiyl aimak. The land has been transferred from the category of agricultural land to land designated for populated areas. Of the total area, 25.38 hectares are state-owned, while 2.44 hectares are privately owned.

The reclassification was carried out to implement the project for building the campus of the interstate higher education institution, KRSU. The legal basis for the decision includes provisions of the Land Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and the current law on the moratorium on the transformation of irrigated agricultural land, which allows exceptions for state and strategic projects.

Under the resolution, the Alamudun district state administration is required to ensure the termination of third-party rights to the land plot, transfer it into state ownership prior to the start of construction, amend cadastral documentation, and strictly comply with urban planning, environmental, sanitary, and seismic requirements.

The document also emphasizes the need to preserve soil fertility, compensate for losses in agricultural production, protect historical and cultural heritage sites, and ensure the mandatory involvement of an archaeologist during earthworks.

Oversight of the implementation of the decision has been assigned to the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic. The resolution will enter into force 10 days after its adoption.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.