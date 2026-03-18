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Zhogorku Kenesh approves construction of KRSU campus in Baytik

The Zhogorku Kenesh approved the agreement on the construction of a new campus for the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) in three readings.

It is planned to be located on a plot of approximately 30 hectares in Baytik aiyl aimak of Alamedin district of Chui region. The land will be transferred to the university free of charge and for indefinite use through the State Property Management Fund.

Under the agreement, Kyrgyzstan will handle land and engineering issues, while Russia will finance the construction. Approximately 15 billion rubles are planned to be allocated for the first phase of the project.
link: https://24.kg/english/366558/
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