Vladimir Putin ratifies agreement on KRSU campus construction in Bishkek

The Russian President signed a law ratifying the agreement with Kyrgyzstan on the terms of construction of a campus of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU). The document was published on the legal information portal.

It defines the key parameters for the project’s implementation. The Russian side undertakes to design and construct the campus, as well as to provide it with the necessary material and technical equipment.

Kyrgyzstan undertakes to allocate a plot of land of at least 30 hectares and subsequently transfer the right to permanent, free use to the university. The Kyrgyz side will also cover the design and construction of the utility infrastructure.

The ratification of the document is consistent with the objectives of Russia’s humanitarian policy abroad, aimed at increasing the competitiveness of Russian education and expanding its humanitarian influence, as well as with the provisions of Russia’s foreign policy to promote achievements in science and education, the agreement says.