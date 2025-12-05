10:50
Kyrgyz Language and Manas Studies Center opened at KRSU

A Kyrgyz Language and Manas Studies Center has been opened at the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU). The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy reported.

The university is also hosting a photo exhibition of archival materials dedicated to the great 20th-century manaschi, Sayakbai Karalaev, and the Day of Manas Epic.

«The Epic of Manas is the spiritual pinnacle of the Kyrgyz people, and Sayakbai Karalaev’s version, included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, is rightfully considered the largest. The establishment of the new center is aimed at the systematic study of the epic, the promotion of the Kyrgyz language, the development of scientific research, and the popularization of the national cultural heritage,» the statement reads.

It is noted that the new center will become a unique platform combining scientific, educational, and outreach activities, and will also facilitate international cooperation in the field of Manas studies.
