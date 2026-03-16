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Parliamentary committee approves construction of KRSU campus in Baytik

A new campus for the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) is planned for construction on a site of approximately 30 hectares in Baytik aiyl aimak of Alamedin district, Chui region. The Committee of Parliament on Science, Education, Innovative Development, Information Technology, Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs approved the corresponding bill ratifying the intergovernmental agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Russia in its first reading.

According to Deputy Minister of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation Bekbolsun Borubashov, the agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Russian government on the terms of the construction of the KRSU campus was signed on November 26, 2025, in Bishkek.

He stated that the Kyrgyz side allocated a site of approximately 30 hectares in Baytik rural aimak of Alamedin district of Chui region for the campus construction. The land was transferred to the university free of charge and for perpetual use through the State Property Management Fund.

Kyrgyzstan will handle land and engineering issues, while Russia will fully finance the campus construction. Approximately 15 billion rubles are planned for the first phase of the project.

Borubasov also noted that the agreement is currently being reviewed by the Russian State Duma.

According to the terms of the document, all property will be owned by Kyrgyzstan upon completion of construction.
link: https://24.kg/english/366142/
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